Gamma Law Welcomes Associate Amy Sanderson
Amy Sanderson
2022 Law School Graduate Previously Served as Firm’s Law Clerk
Amy’s strong legal skills and deep understanding of the business sectors we support, as well as her international perspective, make her an outstanding addition to the Gamma Law team.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAN FRANCISCO August 31, 2022 – Gamma Law, a premier specialty law firm supporting clients in high-growth and emerging industries, today announced that Amy Sanderson has joined the firm as an associate lawyer.
— David B. Hoppe
A 2022 graduate of the University of California, Irvine School of Law, Sanderson is a former Gamma Law summer associate and law clerk. While a law student, she served as UC Irvine Law Review production editor, Journal of International, Transnational, and Comparative Law staff editor and co-chair of the Entertainment and Sports Law Society. Sanderson speaks Japanese and has spent a significant amount of time in Japan.
“Amy’s strong legal skills and deep understanding of the business sectors we support, as well as her international perspective, make her an outstanding addition to the Gamma Law team,” said Managing Partner David B. Hoppe.
Originally from Hawaii, Sanderson previously served as a legal intern with film producer Trigold Entertainment and the International Justice Clinic at UC Irvine and performed pro bono work with the Veterans Administration Benefits Appellate Project.
“I am thrilled to join one of the most innovative law firms in video games, blockchain, esports and VR/AR law,” Sanderson said. “I had a great experience with the firm as a law clerk and summer associate and look forward to applying and growing my expertise and skills as a lawyer supporting Gamma Law clients.”
###
About Gamma Law
Gamma Law is a specialty law firm providing premium support to select clients in cutting-edge media/tech industry sectors. We have deep expertise in video games and esports, VR/AR/XR, digital media and entertainment, and blockchain, and were early movers in these areas. Our clients range in size from founders and emerging businesses to multinational enterprises, but all of them benefit from our deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities in the business verticals in which they operate. Because of our experience working in these fast-moving, dynamic industries, we are able to provide value-added and highly efficient support to our clients, giving them an edge in the competitive environments in which they operate.
Scott Smith
Gamma Law
+1 415-901-0510
ssmith@gammalaw.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn