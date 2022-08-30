Injured Hiker Champney Falls

CONTACT:

Lt. Bradley R. Morse

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

August 29, 2022

Albany, NH – On Saturday, August 29, shortly before 3:00 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of a hiker who had sustained a hip injury in the vicinity of Champney Falls in Albany. The hiker’s companion called 911 for assistance.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers along with US Forest Service, Conway Fire and Rescue, and Lakes Region Search and Rescue (LRSAR) personnel responded to the injured hiker. The hiker was identified as Freya Winters, 77, from Boston MA. Winters was hiking with her daughter and were in the area of Champney Falls when Winters slipped and fell, resulting in a hip injury.

Rescuers arrived, stabilized her, and transported her in a litter approximately 1.8 miles. They arrived at the Champney Falls trailhead parking area at 5:48 p.m. Winters was transported by Conway ambulance to Memorial Hospital in North Conway for evaluation and treatment.

Conservation Officers would like to remind everyone to plan for a safe hike and to be mindful of rapidly-changing weather conditions. Allow plenty of time and bring the ten essential on every hike, even a short one. To learn more visit http://www.hikesafe.com.