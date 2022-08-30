Submit Release
Single.Earth Closes Early Access to Nature-Backed MERIT Tokens on Aug 31

Single.Earth founders Andrus Aaslaid and Merit Valdsalu

The first limited batch goes on sale Sept 1

We are on a mission to fight climate change and biodiversity loss to ensure our planet remains habitable for humans for generations to come.”
— Merit Valdsalu, CEO and co-founder of Single.Earth

TALLINN, ESTONIA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EQT-backed Estonian company Single.Earth will start selling its nature-backed MERIT tokens on Sept 1.

Joining the waitlist on Single.Earth will give buyers early access rights. Sales to the general public will start later in September.

With MERIT, the world's first nature-backed currency, buyers protect Amazon primary rainforests in Brazil and mature forests in Europe while also receiving a virtual asset based on real-life nature.

"We are on a mission to fight climate change and biodiversity loss to ensure our planet remains habitable for humans for generations to come," said Merit Valdsalu, CEO and co-founder of Single.Earth.

Single.Earth was founded by Merit Valdsalu and Andrus Aaslaid in 2019 with a mission to protect nature. The company's investors include EQT Ventures, Icebreaker.VC, and Pipedrive founders Ragnar Sass and Martin Henk.

MERIT is a utility token that represents the value of nature and, more specifically, its ecosystem services. Each token represents 100 kg of CO2 captured in a biodiverse forest.

However, the big vision for MERIT is to become a widely accepted payment instrument. "Everything you can do with your money today, you will be able to do with MERIT," said Valdsalu.

Companies can always buy and burn the tokens as a contribution to climate, biodiversity, and ESG goals, giving MERITs a real-life utility value. “Eventually, the value of the tokens will, of course, be defined by the market,” said Valdsalu.

Single.Earth's MERIT token creates new opportunities to rapidly and transparently slow down deforestation on a global scale. It gives access to the nature-based services market to small landowners for whom the voluntary carbon market is out of reach.

MERIT has been designed from the ground up as a scientific instrument, reflecting the value of nature in a compatible manner for the Web3 world and raising the interest of innovative companies and crypto-savvy private investors.

The company has focused on sorting out the shortcomings of today's carbon credits, tackling the questions about biodiversity loss and why net-zero policies are still translating to mass extinction, although possibly on a somewhat less overheated planet.

The token can replace the classical carbon instruments and the voluntary market by looking at the world more holistically and factoring in the species and habitats besides carbon.

"Saving the planet from climate and biodiversity crises is an enormous mission. It takes the entire humankind to fight against these existential threats. That's why we designed an instrument that everyone can use in daily transactions and contribute to this massive mission. Will you stand with us?" said Valdsalu, CEO of Single.Earth.

