Nona M. To Disclose Some Trendy Photo Booth Features That Users Will Relish

In the upcoming FREE webinar, Nona brings a great opportunity for startup owners to learn about some of the best features they should have in their photo booth.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- After the tremendous success of the previous webinar, ‘ Secrets to Thriving Photo Booth Business ,’ Nona is coming up with yet another webinar in which she will be revealing some of the trendy and most wanted photo booth features that users will love at events.Due to their aptness to fit any venue and theme, mobile photo booths are becoming the perfect addition, allowing visitors to take home memories to cherish forever. The foremost aim is to let the guests enjoy the moments to the fullest; Consequently, providing them with amusing booth features is essential.Let’s have a quick glance at the features that she may be covering in the webinar.* Skin Smooth Filters – Glam effects and beauty filters make face skin appear flawless and remove blemishes, making you look younger and stunning.* Green Screen – This feature allows for replacing the actual green background with a digital image. So set up a green screen background and elevate the fun of capturing moments.* Mirror Booth – The magic mirror booth is super fun and leaves your guests in wonder with excitement. Know everything about this exciting concept by Nona in the upcoming webinar.* GIFs – A series of pictures or silent videos that will run continuously in a loop. Animated GIFs are becoming popular, and people love to make them with their family and friends.* Social Sharing – Social sharing integration into the photo booth enables guests to post pictures to their social media accounts instantly.* Pictures Printing – Photo print is the perfect gift that everyone wants. Let your guests receive photos printed in a variety of sizes to make the memories last forever.To attract and retain customers, you must follow the trend. This webinar will help you know what is prevalent in the industry and how you can flourish your business.Find the webinar details here. Sign in to this live session to expand your understanding of business.Date of Event: August 31, 2022Topic: Trendy Photo Booth FeaturesTimings: 10 AM, Pacific Time (United States and Canada)Zoom Meeting Link: https://zoom.us/j/95866650201?pwd=U2NGT1hiUkdFWVRHbnEwSXRxbVJwZz09 Meeting ID: 958 6665 0201Passcode: X4KeS1