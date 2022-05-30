Nona Musaelian to Reveal Secrets to Thriving Photo Booth Business in this Webinar
“It's easy to think of starting a photo booth business, but the real hardships begin when you initiate your journey,” Nona said.HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nona Musaelian, a proprietor of a successful photo booth business, is conducting a webinar to inspire struggling start-up owners.
This FREE LIVE Webinar by the owner of Buy Selfie Booth is an enthralling opportunity for those who want to upskill and learn new strategies.
In the last few years, the COVID crisis has severely impacted several new photo booth businesses, but now is the time to get your startup business off the ground. This live session intends to encourage new owners to think out of the box and come up with something exciting to flourish their businesses. Here’s an outline of what she will be covering in the session-
How to define target audience – It’s the most thrilling part as one can serve an expansive array of markets, including weddings, graduations, bar mitzvahs, team-building or corporate events, family reunions, brand launching, and more.
Budget building – This attribute covers the type of booth you should choose, advertising cost, fixed cost, additional costs to buy props, backdrops, etc.
Business plan Creation – This includes identifying unique selling propositions, and operational plans, setting prices, and more.
Business Marketing – It’s the most crucial aspect that will help you generate customer leads. It involves branding, identifying the right marketing channel, like website, social media, partnering with vendors, etc.
If you believe this is something that could help you, you must attend the webinar to catch up on some hidden secrets and boost your confidence in running a business.
Being a proficient business owner serving over the years, Nona has an in-depth understanding of the industry’s ins and outs; Therefore, let her guide you to become a budding business owner.
Here are the Webinar details; join this virtual session to gather some great insights.
Date of event: May 31, 2022
Topic: Secrets to Thriving Photo Booth Business
Timings: 10 AM, Pacific Time (United States and Canada)
Zoom Meeting Link: https://zoom.us/j/95866650201?pwd=U2NGT1hiUkdFWVRHbnEwSXRxbVJwZz09
Meeting ID: 958 6665 0201
Passcode: X4KeS1
Nona Musaelian
Buy Selfie Booth
+1 323-922-5225
sales@buyselfiebooth.com
