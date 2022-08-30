IPTV Global Market Estimated To Grow At 17% Rate

IPTV Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "IPTV Global Market Report 2022”, the IPTV market is expected to grow from $101.45 billion in 2021 to $118.67 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.0%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s IPTV market forecast the market is expected to reach $221.80 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.9%. The growing preference for video-on-demand (VoD) service is a key factor driving the growth of the internet protocol television (IPTV) market.

Key Trends In The IPTV Market

A key trend in the IPTV industry is the rising demand for fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) connections. Owing to the limitless bandwidth and transmission capacity of optical fiber, FTTH is well suited for IPTV. FTTH offers a fixed access network to provide broadband high-speed, resulting in an improved user experience.

Overview Of The IPTV Market

The internet protocol television market consists of sales of internet protocol television and related services that are used in small and medium enterprises and residential customers. The internet protocol on TV (IPTV) is the method of transmitting and broadcasting television programs through the internet using the internet protocol (IP). IPTV provides the user with innovative features to improve user experience compared to conventional TV broadcasting such as radio, satellite, and/or cable TV.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Video IPTV, Non-Video IPTV

• By End-User: Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises, Residential Customers

• By Application: Linear Television, Nonlinear Television

• By Geography: The global IPTV market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Verizon Communications Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., AT&T Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Akamai Technologies, Cisco Systems, Inc., Ericsson AB, ARRIS International Plc, Moftak Solutions, and Sterlitetech.

IPTV Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides a IPTV industry overview. The market report gives IPTV market analysis, IPTV market size, IPTV global market share, IPTV global market growth drivers, IPTV market segments, IPTV market major players, IPTV global market growth across geographies, and IPTV market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

