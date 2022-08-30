Global Acupuncture Needles Market Report - Size & Growth at a CAGR of around 4.90% by 2028 By Zion Market Research
The global Acupuncture Needles market is projected to reach USD 4,372.72 million by 2028, with a 4.90% CAGR between 2022 and 2028.
The global acupuncture needles market size was worth USD 3,281.70 Mn in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 4,372.72 Mn by 2028, with a growth rate (CAGR) of around 4.90% during the forecast period.”DEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report estimates that the Global Acupuncture Needles Market was worth approximately US$ 3,281.70 million in 2021, and it is anticipated that the market will generate about $4,372.72 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.90 percent between 2019 and 2028. The report analyzes the acupuncture needles market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and their effect on the demands during the forecast period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the acupuncture needles market.
The study also provides a summary of many other significant areas, such as the financial performance of the key companies, a SWOT analysis, a product portfolio, and the most recent changes in strategic planning.
Market Growth
With the shift in the type of work and working hours, people today have adapted to a very unhealthy lifestyle which is the main cause of all health problems. Back pain, headache, insomnia, body aches, alcoholism, obesity, and menstrual problems among women are major problems caused by disturbed living habits. In addition, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, rise in sedentary lifestyle, obesity, and alcoholism drive the growth of the global acupuncture needles market. Acupuncture has shown positive and lasting effects in treating all these problems when combined with other forms of exercise such as yoga, running, walking, and meditation. This has escalated the acupuncture needles market by a large amount, adding to the monetary gains.
Market Segmentation Overview
Acupuncture is part of traditional Chinese medical care. It is an alternative to medicine in which needles are inserted into specific pressure points in the body to stimulate nerves. It is mainly used to treat body aches, headaches, migraines, joint diseases, postoperative pain, nausea, menstrual cramps, insomnia, speech disorders, and paralysis. It is also used to treat emotional disorders (anxiety and depression), digestive disorders (nausea, vomiting, and irritable bowel syndrome), respiratory conditions (asthma and sinusitis), and is beneficial in alcoholism, chemotherapy, and gynecological disorders (infertility). The key driving factors for the global acupuncture needles market growth are the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, rise in sedentary lifestyle, obesity, and alcoholism. These illnesses have led to complications such as systemic pain, sleep disturbances, and emotional disturbances. In addition, the lack of severe side effects compared to drugs and unpleasant medical procedures are driving the demand for acupuncture. Although, adverse effects such as bleeding, infection & pain from needles, and lack of coverage for acupuncture treatments are hindering the market growth. In addition, raising awareness about acupuncture treatment is expected to bring new opportunities to the acupuncture needles market.
Some key players of the global Acupuncture Needles market are:
3B SCIENTIFIC GMBH
AcuMedic Ltd.
Asia-med GmbH
SEIRIN
Dana Medical Co.
Suzhou Hualun Medical Appliance Co. Ltd
Shinylinki Shanghaiï Industrial Inc.
Boen Healthcare Co. Ltd.
WUXI JIAJIAN MEDICAL DEVICES CO. LTD.
Suzhou Zhongjing Life & Science Technology Co.Ltd.
This report segments the global Acupuncture Needles market into:
Global Acupuncture Needles Market: By Product
Disposable Needles
Non-disposable Needles
Global Acupuncture Needles Market: By Material
Stainless Steel
Gold
Silver
Global Acupuncture Needles Market: By End-use
Hospital
Clinics
Others
Global Acupuncture Needles Market: Regional Analysis
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
