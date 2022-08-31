Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market to Reach USD 35 billion by 2027: IndustryARC
Growth in E-commerce industry involves remote purchase, tracking, payment has created growth in demand for automatic identification and & capture systems MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the global Automatic Identification And Data Capture industry is forecast to reach USD 35 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2022 to 2027. Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) is a broad category of technologies used to collect information from an individual, object, image or sound without manual data entry. Automatic Identification and Data Capture systems are used to manage inventory, delivery, assets, security and documents.
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Automatic Identification And Data Capture Market highlights the following areas -
1. The Biometrics segment is predicted to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period 2022-2027 in Automatic Identification and Data Capture market by technology, in 2021. This is attributed to rise in security and data privacy concerns along with increasing big data fuels the growth of automatic identification and data capture systems.
2. The retail and e-commerce held the greatest share in the Automatic Identification and Data Capture market segmented by end user, in 2021.This is owing to growing demand of identifying and tracking product by the customers and growing need to manage inventory efficiently for the manufacturers.
3. North America held the largest market share of 34%, in 2021. This is due to automatic identification and data capture compatible infrastructure, widespread network connectivity and significant increasing in ecommerce in United States and other countries of North America market.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=19099
Segmental Analysis:
1. Automatic Identification and Data Capturemarket by type of system has been segmented intobarcodes, radio frequency identification, biometrics, magnetic stripes, optical character recognition, smart cards, voice recognition, electronic article surveillance, real-time locating systems and others.
2. Automatic Identification and Data Capture market by end user has been segmented into manufacturing & packaging, retail & e-commerce, transportation & logistics, banking & finance, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, energy & power, life sciences, food & beverages, automotive, electronics and others. The retail and E-commerce segment held the largest share of 32%, in 2021.
3. Automatic Identification and Data Capture market by geography is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), South America, and the rest of the world (RoW). North America held the largest market share in Automatic Identification and Data Capture market with 34% of total market size and is predicted to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period 2022-2027.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Automatic Identification and Data Capture industry are -
1. Cognex Corporation.
2. Bluebird, Inc.
3. Zebra Technologies.
4. Datalogic S.P.A.
5. NEC Corporation
Click on the following link to buy the Nutraceuticals Market Report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=19099
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Related Reports:
A. Electronic Data Capture Market-Forecast 2021-2026
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Electronic-Data-Capture-Market-Research-508558
B. Radiofrequency Identification Market- Forecast 2021 – 2026
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Radiofrequency-Identification-Market-Research-511055
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
venkat@industryarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn