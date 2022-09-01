Moneta Digitec New Listing Stabila Is Set To Outshine Ethereum In The Crypto Market
In the digital economy, the new cryptocurrency Stabila is currently gaining popularity. But with great success comes tremendous competition. Mainstream cryptocurrencies stand out and are distinctive for their strategies for retaining consumers' interest through their diverse functionalities that serve the new digital economy.
The first smart chain to establish a solid reputation was Ethereum (ETH). It was later overtaken by Tron, and lately, Stabila is gaining traction and looks in power to bring those positive changes to the cryptocurrency market.
With several advancements and improvements, the crypto market keeps seeing the launch of new blockchain projects. One of these is Stabila. The coin was developed with features that give it an edge over crypto projects like Solana and Cardano.
Stabila Coin
Stabila is a project committed to financial system decentralization. STABILA Protocol provides a public blockchain service with high throughput, flexibility, and reliability. All of the Decentralized Applications (DApps) in the STABILA space are licensed to counter fraud and minimize risk for its users.
Stabila works towards institutional cryptoasset adoption and is driving innovation in core banking products and services across custody, brokerage, trade clearing, settlement, payments, lending, and more. At the same time, Stabila is building a new operational infrastructure for banking, which has set the foundation for resilience and growth.
Stabila asset tokenization is the process of converting ownership rights in a particular asset into a digital token on a blockchain. These can include unique hash values which represent physical assets, financial instruments, real estate, equity, bonds, fund units, etc…
By switching to Stabila digital token system, asset owners and investors can create new efficiencies like making assets more liquid by automating what was previously a cumbersome, manual process — while retaining the real-world characteristics of the underlying asset itself.
Stabila helps technology companies seeking to use cryptocurrencies and similar instruments to gain an advantage in the financial services marketplace. As a prominent example, Stabila DAO is a public blockchain and payment settlement mechanism that promises to reduce volatility and transaction costs to nearly zero. This effort has been achieved already.
As for its Dapps, STABILA’s ecosystem includes a DEX, blockchain explorer, and wallet. In more recent months, STABILA has been trending towards decentralized finance (DeFi), with a few applications supporting fiat-to-crypto/crypto-to-fiat services.
The STABILA Virtual Machine (SVM) is responsible for executing smart contracts. It utilizes a three-layer architecture: a storage layer, an application layer, and a core layer.
Computing resources are distributed equally among STB holders.
Blockchain technology continues to evolve and improve as new innovations are created every day. The STABILA Protocol provides a safer, faster, and better way of operating than existing systems.
Using the protocol, developers can build decentralized applications on a safe blockchain that can still handle large transaction volumes required for some financial operations. As a blockchain platform that supports smart contract capabilities and documents linked with a multi-signature wallet, STABILA can handle payments, loans, digital asset management, and a range of financial applications while also offering an audit trail and other user-friendly features.
Stabila Network aims to provide a simple, trustless, and decentralized solution for the issuance and redemption of stablecoins. By utilizing the functionality of smart contracts, users can directly deposit their assets into a smart contract to mint tokens that represent their assets.
The main goal of the Stabila Network is to create a decentralized stablecoin that is backed by crypto assets. The team plans to do this by creating a protocol that will allow for the tokenization of crypto assets. This protocol will be governed by users and run on a network of nodes that are incentivized to hold and use the Stabila coin.
The Stabila Network will also provide functionality that allows users to stake their tokens.
The Licensing model proposed is to allow only smart contracts that have real use and are assets backed by the underlying logic and corporate structure. In case the smart contract owner cannot keep up with his smart contract a third party shall carry liability so the customers are protected on the STABILA network.
The Stabila Network token (STB) represents a unit of collateral backing on the Stabila Network protocol. STB is used as a medium of exchange for the distribution of collateral within the Stabila Network protocol.
Moneta Digitec Cryptocurrency Evaluation
Ethereum and Bitcoin have been the inception point for many cryptocurrency investors. At present they at least look the most valuable in terms of having the longest track records, however, this is not the most important factor to consider. To achieve a certain grade of sustainability we need to look in terms of future potential. BTC and ETH are outdated technologies and in a few years will most probably be classified as a legacy, something like Tetris.
The Crypto industry is at a fast pace of development. More projects roll out each day. Some are speculative, some are scams, but genuine sustainable ones will pave the way for future developments in the blockchain industry. These projects are better, more efficient, and are a better fit for today's and tomorrow's realities. Investors are looking for new opportunities so they need to build skills around cryptocurrency evaluation.
Moneta Digitec Cryptocurrency Trading
Cryptocurrency trading means taking a financial position on the price direction of individual cryptocurrencies against the dollar (in crypto/dollar pairs) or against another crypto, via crypto to crypto pairs.
Over the past few months, cryptocurrency trading at Moneta Digitec has become increasingly popular, bringing its daily trading volume in the range of just above $100 mln. Stablecoins traded on Moneta Digitec are digital coins that are created using blockchain or peer-to-peer technology that uses cryptography – for security. They differ from fiat currencies issued by governments from around the world because they are not tangible: instead, they are made up of bits and bytes of data. Being pegged to fiat they tend to be the most stable assets in the crypto category.
Even though cryptocurrencies are not recognized as legal tender in the
