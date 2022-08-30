Smart Apartments Global Market Estimated To Grow At 16% Rate

Smart Apartments Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 – 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Smart Apartments Global Market Report 2022”, the smart apartments market size is expected to grow from $2.29 billion in 2021 to $2.67 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%. The smart apartments market growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The smart apartments market share is expected to reach $4.71 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.3%. The smart apartments global market is driven by the increased use of IoT (Internet of Things) devices by people in every aspect of their daily routine.

Key Trends In The Smart Apartments Market

Smart apartments industry trends include the concept of using an Apartment as a Service (AaaS) which is shaping the market. In the apartment as a service concept, fully furnished smart apartments are rented for very short to long periods of stays. It helps to offer a cost-effective solution for tenants to live in a smart apartment. Using apartment as a service enables the rental operators to streamline their operations and costs thus enhancing the resident’s experience and discovering new revenue streams for the owner. For instance, as reported by Entrata, a USA based provider of property management software, in the USA, almost 57% of apartment tenants can pay up to $20 per month if smart technology was installed in an apartment.

Overview Of The Smart Apartments Market

The smart apartments market consists of sales of smart apartments and related services. Smart apartments have connectivity to smart amenities such as smart lights, smart locks, integrated services like home cleaning within an apartment. The smart apartment comprises smart devices such as smart locks, smart thermostats, smart lights, smart TVs, blinds, cameras and kitchen appliances. A smart apartment also involves the use of technology that can be reprogrammed frequently based on the resident's lease agreements.

By Product: Building Management System (BMS), Heating, Ventilating, And Air Conditioning (HVAC), Lighting Control, Security And Access Control, Emergency Alarm And Evacuation System, Audio And Visual Effects

By Application: Residential, Hotel, Other

By Geography: The global smart apartments market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Johnson Controls, ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., Hitachi, IBM, Schneider Electric, Hewlett-Packard, TYCO International, Siemens, Legrand SA.

The smart apartments market size is expected to grow from $2.29 billion in 2021 to $2.67 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%. The smart apartments market share is expected to reach $4.71 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.3%.

