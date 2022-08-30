Digital Transformation Market size is forecast to reach $1.3 trillion by 2027 – IndustryARC
Digital Transformation Market size is forecast to reach $1.3 trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2022 to 2027.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Transformation Market size is forecast to reach $1.3 trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2022 to 2027. These technologies are integrated over either new or existing data collection infrastructure to assimilate and analyze the data to derive actionable insights using computer 3d visualization. The Digital Transformation Market is estimated to witness substantial growth over the forecast period primarily due to advancements in healthcare systems and improvements in healthcare infrastructure and government initiatives and an increase in per capita healthcare is driving the market growth.
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Digital Transformation Market highlights the following areas:
1. Digital Transformation Market is estimated to witness substantial growth over the forecast period primarily due to advancements in healthcare systems and improvements in healthcare infrastructure and government initiatives and an increase in per capita healthcare
2. Artificial Intelligence in healthcare enables consumers to have more precise and accurate data and allows them to gain unprecedented insights into diagnostics.
3. Adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT in industries and stringent regulations for security is poised to propel market growth.
4. The water industry is progressing towards a new level due to digitalization which has led to the use of connected and intelligent systems resulting in efficient energy usage, reducing water losses and resource optimization to a much higher extent
Segmental Analysis:
1. Artificial Intelligence offering an array of advantages over clinical decision-making techniques. Implementation of AI in healthcare can enable physicians, doctors and patients with more precise and accurate data, which allows them to gain unprecedented insights into diagnostics, care processes, treatment variability and patient outcomes.
2. The water industry is progressing towards a new level due to digitalization which has led to the use of connected and intelligent systems resulting in efficient energy usage, reducing water losses, and resource optimization to a much higher extent.
3. The demand is majorly driven by the growing demand for the healthcare sector in the region, specifically in the United States. It is owing to the emerging technologies involved in digitalization which include IoT, virtual reality, AI and Others. As per the National Institute on Aging, the population aged 65 and over in the United States is anticipated to nearly double in the next three decades which drives the Digital Transformation industry outlook in this region.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Digital Transformation industry are:
1. IBM Corporation
2. CGI Group Inc
3. Accenture PLC
4. Deloitte LLP
5. HCL Technologies
