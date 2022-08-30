Dr. Shalon’s MAP Collaborates with Rupinder Legha, MD to Develop an Antiracism Reproductive Medicine Curriculum
ATLANTA, GEORGIA , UNITED STATES , August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wanda Irving, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board, recently collaborated with Rupinder Legha, MD to cultivate an antiracism curriculum which will be used to inform reproductive medicine inequities. The curriculum includes a module titled Antiracism in Reproductive Medicine that highlights Dr. Shalon’s birthing experience through the lens of her mom and best friend—Wanda Irving. By the end of the module, participants will have the knowledge needed to identify and combat maternal health disparities associated with racism.
“Shalon's story was so beautiful and jarring to me--I could see myself in her and could begin to imagine the devastation her death caused. I also sensed an immediate connection to the organization's commitment to powerful truth-telling and knew they would never shy away from my belief that "Black maternal mortality" is murder, a crime against humanity, and a form of medical brutality. For all of these reasons, I feel blessed to work with this organization. I also feel an urgent and shared imperative that speaks to my soul,” said Dr. Rupi.
This module unpacks the legacy of slavery, structural racism, and reproductive coercion and violence in obstetrics and gynecology, while connecting this legacy to our country's abysmal racial health inequities. “I think this curriculum will have a profound impact on the birthing community as well as healthcare providers. We know the information is useful and hope that individuals utilize the content to combat racist practices in reproductive medicine,” said Wanda Irving, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board.
The mission of Dr. Shalon’s Maternal Action Project is to increase awareness of the Black maternal health crisis and develop and promote evidence-based strategies that improve health outcomes for Black birthing people and families.
