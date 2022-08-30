At 4.2% CAGR, Ginseng Market size to reach $948.3 million by 2027: IndustryARC
Novel Product Launches Involving Ginseng Are Expected To Boost Demand For Ginseng MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ginseng Market size is estimated to reach $948.3 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Ginseng applies to 11 distinct assortments of a short, slow-growing plant with fleshy roots. Ginseng can re-establish and improve well-being. Thus far, several saponins have been recorded as constituents of Panax ginseng, also termed Korean ginseng. Ginseng roots are well recognized for their soaring content of saponins, ginsenosides, phenolic compounds, inclusive of carbohydrates and carotenoids.
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Ginseng Market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific Ginseng Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the accelerated application of ginseng extracts in food product manufacture and growing interest in health supplements involving Korean ginseng with saponins in the Asia-Pacific region.
2. Ginseng Market growth is being driven by the surging acceptance of consumers of Asian and Oriental flavors and the proliferating demand for Korean ginseng with saponins for health care and treatment of ailments in Asia in countries like Korea and China. However, The profiles of malonyl-ginseng saponins are dissimilar amidst distinct species, and owing to their imbalance and the dearth of appropriate reference compounds, deciding their profiles introduces a challenge and this is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Ginseng Market.
3. Ginseng Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Ginseng Market report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Ginseng Market based on the form can be further segmented into Powder, Liquid, Capsule and Raw. The Powder segment held the largest market share in 2021.
2. Liquid segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the extensive application of the liquid form of Ginseng in functional food and medicinal preparations where the accurate quantity of liquid can be blended to obtain the correct mix of solution apart from the beneficial attributes of ginseng like ginseng being an antioxidant.
3. Ginseng Market based on the application can be further segmented into Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Food And Beverages, Personal Care And Cosmetics, Oral Care, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment held the largest market share in 2021.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Ginseng industry are -
1. Rainey Ginseng Farms Ltd,
2. KOSHIRO COMPANY LIMITED
3. Korean Ginseng Corp
4. RFI Ingredients
5. Daedong Korea Ginseng Co., Ltd.
