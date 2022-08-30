Submit Release
Tofu market size Expected to Reach $3.1 billion with CAGR of 5.9% by 2026– IndustryARC

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets segment held the largest share in the Tofu Market in 2020 and estimated to grow at a CAGR 5.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tofu market size is forecast to reach $3.1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Tofu is another name for bean curd which is produced by coagulating soy milk derived from soybeans, followed by pressurizing the resultant into solid blocks of different levels of softness, with the help of oxidative improving agent like lipoxygenase, and food additives mainly Glucono delta-lactone. With the growing incidence of consumers shifting to vegan diet worldwide, the consumption of tofu is gaining a lot of traction.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Tofu Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia Pacific dominated the Tofu Market in 2020 owing to the increasing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of tofu. The Tofu market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.

2. Tofu is very high in nutritive content, at par with milk products coupled with the growing number of consumers shifting to vegan diet are likely to aid the market growth of the Tofu Market report.

Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be Tofu Market report.
Extensive perishable rates of tofu and tofu based products is poised to create the hurdles for the Tofu Market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Supermarkets/Hypermarkets segment held the largest share in the Tofu Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 5.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is owing to the easy availability of products of various line-ups from different companies under one single roof.

2. Asia Pacific dominated the Tofu Market with a major share of 36.5% in 2020. This is attributed to the growing number of consumers including tofu in their diet mainly because of its health benefits, especially in some of the countries namely Japan, Vietnam, the Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, and Indonesia.

3. Europe is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the growing number of consumers turning to vegan diet for health and wellness concerns.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Tofu industry are -

1. Eden Foods

2. Hugli Holding Company

3. Hain Celestial

4. Morinaga & Company

5. Vitasoy International Holdings

