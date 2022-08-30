Riverbend Homes Starting a New Luxury Home in Spicewood, TX

Riverbend Homes, the respected, second-generation Texas builder is starting a new, ultra-luxury custom home in Spicewood.

SPICEWOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Some luxury new homes are custom homes. Particularly with luxury homes, customized is another word for personalized. Personalized with the wants and wishes of the luxury new home owner.

That’s the case with the---stunningly customized and personalized---luxury new home being built by Riverbend Homes in Spicewood, Texas.

The stunning, 4000+ square foot new luxury home, has all the trappings of true luxury. It is on a 1.7-acre property on a quiet cul-de-sac, with 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, an ensuite sauna in the master bath, a double island in the sprawling kitchen, a home office, a workout room, a custom pool with vanishing edge, outdoor gas firepits, a custom outdoor kitchen and a pickleball court, and much, much more.

Riverbend Homes, the successful, second-generation new home builder, designing and building beautiful custom homes in the Texas Hill Country since 1996, is committed to a unique approach to home building: putting client needs and desires as its top priority.

“It’s what makes the Riverbend custom homes personalized and special. Every home is as unique as the owner,” said the respected and passionate Ben Neely, owner of Riverbend Homes. “The first step towards building a new custom home starts with a Discovery Meeting, usually on-site, to fully understand the homeowner’s personalized vision for their custom home. After that, a Riverbend Homes designer guides the client through the crucial design phase.

“Being able to understand the homeowner’s vision and bring it to life is a big part of the Riverbend difference,” he said. “When it comes to our building process, less is more. Riverbend is very selective about how many projects we have going at a time, and we provide our clients with the assurance that we never take on a project unless we can be on-site, hands-on and manage it every single day.

“The customized, new luxury home is one of the most important and expensive decisions a person ever makes,” Neely emphasized. “Our goal is to turn the person’s vision into reality and to make the building process as efficient, personalized and as fun and painless as possible.”

For more information, please visit https://riverbend-homes.com/about

About Riverbend Homes

Riverbend Homes is a second-generation family-owned business that has been designing and building beautiful custom homes in the Texas Hill Country since 1996.

