Magnetic Beads Market Report 2022-2027: Industry Outlook, Share, Size and Forecast

The IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.75 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 12.70% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Magnetic Beads Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, the global magnetic beads market reached a value of US$ 1.82 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.75 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 12.70% during 2022-2027.

Magnetic beads are iron oxides-based nanoparticles employed in molecular biology operations like next-generation sequencing (NGS), quantitative PCR (qPCR), droplet digital PCR (ddPCR), polymerase chain reaction, and various other amplification and genotyping applications. Additionally, it is used for protein purification, as well as as a carrier of antigens, antibodies and catalyzers. These beads are widely used in MRI (magnetic particle imaging) and nanomaterial-based catalysis.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/magnetic-beads-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The increasing adoption of nanotechnology in multiple medical applications and the rapid advancement of technologies in the medical sector are driving the global magnetic beads market. For instance, these beads are being increasingly used in lab-on-a-chip systems. Similarly, magnetic beads-based kits are being used for purifying samples of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Additionally, the use of magnetic beads containing graphite carbon is being studied for removing colors and organic substances from livestock wastewater. Such developments are projected to augment the demand for magnetic beads from non-medical sectors.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Advanced BioChemicals LLC
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
Calbiotech Inc
MagBio Genomics Inc.
Merck KGaA
New England Biolabs
Promega Corporation
Qiagen N.V.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Vazyme Biotech Co. Ltd.
Xiamen Zeesan Biotech Co. Ltd.

Ask Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/magnetic-beads-market

The report has segmented the market based on type, magnetic core, size and application.

Breakup by Type:
Cells
Pathogenic Microorganisms
Nucleic Acids
Peptide
Protein
Others

Breakup by Magnetic Core:
Superparamagnetic
Ferrimagnetic

Breakup by Size:
Less than 5 μm
5-20 μm
20-40 μm
40 μm and Above

Breakup by Application:
Next-Generation Sequencing
Biomolecules Separation and Purification
Molecular and Immunodiagnostics
Others

Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
sales@imarcgroup.com

Magnetic Beads Market Report 2022-2027: Industry Outlook, Share, Size and Forecast

