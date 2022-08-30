MANTRA x hashport: Bringing $OM into the Hedera Ecosystem
Bringing $OM into the Hedera EcosystemUNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MANTRA is delighted to let our Sherpas know that our native OM token has been integrated onto the hashport platform. This integration helps support the interoperability of $OM and enables users to transfer their $OM across hashport-supported networks, which includes Ethereum, Polygon… and Hedera!
What is hashport?
hashport is a public utility that facilitates the movement of digital assets between networks in a quick, secure, and cost-effective way. As an agnostic interoperability layer, it is always adding new DLT (Distributed Ledger Technology) networks for its users to explore.
What is Hedera?
Hedera is the most used enterprise-grade public network for you to make your digital world exactly as it should be — yours. HBAR is the native, energy-efficient cryptocurrency of Hedera that powers the decentralized economy.
MANTRA is excited to be expanding our OM token’s multi-chain ecosystem from ETH, BNB Chain, and Polygon to now include the growing Hedera Hashgraph network! This expansion in our ecosystem networks will substantially benefit the OMniverse and our expanding Sherpa community by facilitating transactions in a faster, safer, and more affordable manner.
About hashport
hashport is the enterprise-grade public utility that facilitates the movement of digital assets between distributed networks, extending their functionality in a quick, secure, and cost-effective way. In order to remain platform-neutral, hashport functions without the use of a proprietary token. The network is built on a robust and performant architecture, secured and operated by a group of industry-leading validator partners from around the world. hashport has passed a rigorous security audit and follows industry best practices; regularly performing comprehensive network tests to ensure the integrity of the network.
