WordPress VIP Names Scaleflex as its Technology Partner

Scaleflex WordPress VIP technology partner

Scaleflex is thrilled to be part of WordPress VIP privileged technology partner!

WordPress VIP, the leading provider of enterprise WordPress, adds Scaleflex to its prestigious Technology Partnership program.

LYON, FRANCE, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scaleflex joins a small group of enterprise technology companies serving VIP clients and is the first European-based modern Digital Asset Management provider to propose a fully customizable media picker widget for online news and media businesses, industrial brands and large finance groups.

WordPress VIP - Experts in enterprise WordPress

With more than 40% of the web and 60% of the global CMS market built on WordPress, WordPress VIP provides a fully managed WordPress cloud platform for unparalleled scale, security, performance, and flexibility, as well as end-to-end guidance and hands-on support. Some of their enterprise clients include Capgemini, Merck, and News Corp.

Scaleflex - Your go-to Digital Asset Management and Media Acceleration solution

Founded in 2016, Scaleflex’s strong technical capabilities and experience in the B2D market have helped build scalable, efficient and secure APIs for large brands with dense catalogs like Michelin, GoCar, Hyundai, Banque Populaire and Nice Matin, among others. Its flexible, technically agnostic, composable architecture and easily interoperable solutions have also been recognized by the MACH Alliance, which few companies can boast.

As a fast-growing international company, Scaleflex now has over 70 passionate members from 16 nationalities in 15 locations across Europe, North Africa and APAC, solving DAM challenges for more than 1300 customers worldwide.

WordPress VIP x Scaleflex

The key criteria for technology partners include clear product expertise and innovative go-to-market strategies. VIP vets every partner to identify companies with a proven track record of successful and forward thinking implementations of WordPress integration at scale.

“WordPress VIP is experiencing significant growth and we’re poised to deliver transformational results for brands who require best-in-class digital experiences,” said WordPress VIP CEO Nick Gernert. “We’re excited to welcome Scaleflex alongside our existing partners to help us deliver on the most demanding Digital Asset Management integrations for enterprise WordPress.”

“Scaleflex is shaping the future of Digital Asset Management, hand in hand with the biggest and most in-demand CMS player, WordPress. Together, we trigger a powerful Content Stack for innovative brands looking to unleash the potential of their media assets,” said Emil Novakov, co-founder and CEO of Scaleflex. “WordPress VIP is the right partner for Scaleflex to get inspired by top-notch brands who are on their way to revolutionize their users’ digital experience.”

Read the official announcement on Scaleflex.

About WordPress VIP

WordPress VIP is the leading provider of enterprise WordPress. VIP’s platform provides enterprise-grade digital marketing and publishing platforms with WordPress at their core. VIP supports flagship digital marketing platforms for some of the best-known brands, including Capgemini, Merck, and Salesforce. Our digital publishing clients span the media landscape, from focused outlets such as Accuweather, TechCrunch, and FiveThirtyEight to some of the biggest publishers and sites in the world, like News Corp, Rolling Stone, and Abril.

With its unparalleled power, flexibility, and interoperability, WordPress is the best digital experience solution at scale. Together with VIP’s expert support, best-in-class infrastructure, and exceptional partner network, it’s an unbeatable combination.

About Scaleflex

Driven by the mission to simplify the management, optimization and acceleration of any kind of digital content anywhere in the world, Scaleflex is a global leading B2B SaaS company developing powerful and scalable Digital Asset Management and Media Acceleration solutions.

Scaleflex provides scalable, reliable and affordable Cloud services - to load, store, organize, optimize, publish and accelerate all media assets (images, videos, static files such as JS and CSS files, etc.) for the website or mobile application.

Discover Scaleflex's Filerobot Headless Digital Asset Management

