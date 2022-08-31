Galaxy Press Makes Debut at Fan Expo Canada
Galaxy Press was well received as a first-time attendee at Fan Expo Canada, selling L. Ron Hubbard’s fiction works.
Fan Expo Canada was an amazing opportunity. I was able to promote my current novels along with one of my first publications, 'L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 35.'”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hollywood publisher Galaxy Press announced it had a successful show as a first-time participant in the Fan Expo Canada at the Metro Toronto Convention Center. As the publisher of the fiction works of L. Ron Hubbard, Galaxy Press brought an entire array, including the internationally bestselling novel "Battlefield Earth: A Saga of the Year 3000" and several editions of the L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future series. “By experience, we know that L. Ron Hubbard has fans everywhere,” stated John Goodwin, president of Galaxy Press. “So we were excited to see so many in Canada at the country's largest comic convention, the Fan Expo Canada.”
— John Haas, Author
John Haas, a Canadian writer winner, published in "L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 35," was on hand to autograph books on Saturday. Haas stated, “Fan Expo Canada was an amazing opportunity. I was able to promote my current novels along with one of my first publications, 'L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 35.' Thank you for including me in this wonderful experience.”
Battlefield Earth has sold over 4 million copies and is one of the all-time bestselling science fiction novels—and remained so at the Fan Expo. One such fan, Joseph Mininui, stated, “'Battlefield Earth' was an explosion in character building where I really attached to a hero for the first time in a work of literature. Great book!”
Goodwin stated, “It is great to get out again to exhibit, make new friends, and see old friends.” The easing of the pandemic has signaled an increased demand at these consumer fairs. “Last month, we experienced a constant flow of public at our booth at the San Diego Comic-Con and witnessed tremendous demand in Toronto. We anticipate similar results next week in Atlanta at Dragon Con and a few weeks later in Salt Lake City at FanX.”
With 19 New York Times bestsellers and more than 350 million copies of his works in circulation, L. Ron Hubbard is among the most acclaimed and widely read authors of our time. In celebration of his fiftieth anniversary as an author, he returned to the forefront of popular literature with his monumental epics "Battlefield Earth" and the ten-volume MISSION EARTH series. Together, these titles dominated international bestseller lists for 153 weeks and remain among the all-time classic works of modern speculative fiction.
L. Ron Hubbard’s fiction works are available at Indigo Books, Kobo, and Amazon.ca. For more information, visit www.GalaxyPress.com.
