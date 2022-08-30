Air Quality Monitoring Market Estimated to Exceed US$ 6.5 Billion Globally By 2027 | CAGR of 6.8 %

Global Air Quality Monitoring Market Bolstered by Rising Level of Air Pollutants

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Air Quality Monitoring Market Analysis: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global air quality monitoring market size reached US$ 4.3 Billion in 2021. Air quality monitoring refers to continuous measurements of specific air pollutants, such as sulfur dioxide, nitrous oxide, carbon monoxide, particulate matter, and volatile organic compounds, using a sensor-based instrument. These devices are utilized to track pollutant levels by monitoring and determining air quality to identify polluted zones. The collected data is then used by local and national authorities, private and public companies, and national organizations to conduct air pollution assessments, introduce preventive measures, and implement environmental pollution policies. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market value to reach US$ 6.5 Billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 6.8 % during the forecast period (2022-2027).

Global Air Quality Monitoring Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the escalating levels of air pollutants present in the environment. Several industrial facilities emit pollutants during their daily operations, which causes a severe impact on the environment and leads to various pulmonary diseases, including asthma, lung cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD). As a result, various organizations are using air quality monitors to examine dispersion, dry deposition, and chemical transformation in the air quality standards. In addition, the increasing awareness regarding the adverse effects of air pollution among individuals represents another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the governing authorities of numerous countries are undertaking initiatives to improve the overall air quality by implementing stringent environmental regulations and investing in the development of efficient air quality monitors. Moreover, key players are introducing low-cost and hand-held air quality monitors that offer near-accurate results. They are also investing in research and development (R&D) activities to launch variants that accurately measure different types of pollutants, allergens, and parameters, which is positively influencing the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

• Teledyne Technologies

• Emerson Electric Co.

• General Electric Company

• 3M

• HORIBA Ltd.

• Merck KGaA

• Aeroqual Limited

• TSI Incorporated

• Testo India Pvt. Ltd.

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• TE Connectivity Corporation

• Tisch Environmental Inc.

• Investis Limited

Market Breakup by Product Type:

• Indoor Monitors

• Outdoor Monitors

• Wearable Monitors

Market Breakup by Pollutant:

• Chemical Pollutant

• Physical Pollutant

• Biological Pollutant

Market Breakup by Sampling Method:

• Active/Continuous Monitoring

• Passive Monitoring

• Intermittent Monitoring

• Stack Monitoring

Market Breakup by End-User:

• Government Agencies and Academic Institutes

• Commercial and Residential Users

• Petrochemical Industry

• Power Generation Plants

• Pharmaceutical Industry

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Europe (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

