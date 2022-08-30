SiteTrax.io by Netarus Joins ZEBOX America
SiteTrax™ by Netarus has joined ZEBOX America, CMA CGM’s innovation hub for global shipping and logistics bringing it's AI and OCR technology to intermodal.
The exposure to top companies in the industry provides SiteTrax by Netarus with an excellent opportunity to demonstrate our value to businesses that can benefit from our scalable platform.”NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, USA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SiteTrax™ by Netarus is pleased to announce that it has joined ZEBOX America, CMA CGM's innovation hub for global shipping and logistics. ZEBOX America brings together leading shipping and logistics corporations as well as business acceleration experts to expedite the growth of promising technology startups. SiteTrax by Netarus sees this collaboration as another way to further reimagine global logistics and mobility as an innovator in intermodal container geolocation and asset management.
— Christopher Machut, CEO
“We are excited to partner with ZEBOX America. The exposure to top companies in the industry provides SiteTrax by Netarus with an excellent opportunity to demonstrate our value to businesses that can benefit from our scalable platform," said Christopher Machut, Founder and CEO of SiteTrax by Netarus.
At SiteTrax by Netarus, they understand that a platform is only as good as its data. The burgeoning company is revolutionizing the industry with their platform that provides a straightforward way to capture the geolocation of intermodal containers and share this information within an organization quickly, easily, and accurately. By working with ZEBOX America, the upstart firm will increase its ability to solve problems that ZEBOX’s corporate partners are experiencing while expanding its reach and making its mark on the industry as a whole.
ZEBOX was founded in 2018 at the initiative of Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and CEO of CMA CGM, and is managed by Massimo Magnifico, a startup incubator management expert. Industry leaders support the structure and the startups. This talent synergy and the power of the ZEBOX network enable co-development, the creation of business and network opportunities, as well as internationalization to aid in the creation of new key players.
"We have already discovered new opportunities for SiteTrax by Netarus as a result of our involvement in the ZEBOX program, and we enthusiastically anticipate discovering more opportunities to work with businesses to create cutting-edge solutions to their asset management concerns," adds Machut.
About SiteTrax™ by Netarus: SiteTrax.io, an innovative platform powered by Netarus with headquarters in Norfolk, Virginia, makes it simple to record and share the geolocation of intermodal containers. Businesses can click a button to instantly capture their container assets in real-time using any mobile device or the most recent virtual gate solution from SiteTrax™. Any public, enterprise, or distributed database, including YMS and Terminal Operating Systems, receives an asset's ID automatically after it is captured (TOS).
