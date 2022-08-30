Virginia Teacher and Debut Author Wants Everyone to Love Math

Debut Author and Math Educator

Author, mathematics specialist, and former classroom teacher, has turned her love for math and children into an infectious fun way to learn with her debut book.

ALEXANDRIA, VA, USA, August 30, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Northern Virginia teacher's new book, "1 2 3 Count with Me on Granddad's Farm", available at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0B49QVMT5 , receives a 5-star review from Reader's Favorite.“Math anxiety is real,” author and math educator Valerie D. Johnson admitted, “but all children can learn and love math. And I desire to ignite a love of math in all children, one book at a time!”Chores can be fun when you’re at the farm! Follow a little girl along to Granddad’s Farm and help her count all of the yummy farm produce, farm animals, and family members, too! Help Granddad haul wood and tools, feed and water the animals, and harvest vegetables and fresh chicken eggs. See how much fun it can be to learn to count and how enjoyable it is to be part of a big, loving family too. Charming and educational, "1 2 3 Count with Me on Granddad’s Farm" is written by mathematics educator Valerie D. Johnson, the niece of Katherine Johnson, a famous American mathematician who was essential to the space race.Based on Valerie D. Johnson’s real granddad’s farmstead, "1 2 3 Count with Me on Granddad’s Farm" is a wonderful educational book for young children. It contains useful “Discussion Starters” that will help parents and educators teach young kids how to count. It also provides a little bit of agricultural education. It teaches kids things such as milk coming from cows and how it can be made into butter and cheese. It’s a great classroom book, but it is also perfect for any little one’s bookshelf. The images are delightful and targeted perfectly for young kids. The book is illustrated by Cee Biscoe, a talented artist who has worked on many children’s picture books. It is well written, superbly illustrated, and a well-put-together children’s book."Reviewed by Michaela Gordoni for Readers' Favorite, one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet.“This book is here to help teachers, librarians, parents, and grandparents ignite a love for math, make math a family thing at the beginning of a new school year or any other time of the year," she shared.For more information about Valerie D. Johnson, please visit https://www.westoaklanekids.com . Follow WOL Kids on Instagram: wolkidsllc, Twitter: wolkidsllc and Facebook: westoaklanekids.

