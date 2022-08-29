Jordan C. Collier, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jordan C. Collier, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Healthcare Professional in the Medical field and in acknowledgment of his exemplary work with CareMount Medical.

A board-certified internist with over 13 years of medical experience, Dr. Jordan Collier is in practice with CareMount Medical, which serves patients throughout Westchester County and the surrounding region. A specialist in hospital medicine, Dr. Collier is affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital in Mt. Kisco, NY, along with multiple other hospitals in the area. He currently provides care to patients at 90 South Bedford Road in Mt. Kisco, NY.

As an internal medicine specialist and hospitalist, Dr. Collier is dedicated to diagnosing and treating adult patients across a broad medical spectrum from preventative care to complex illnesses, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, heart disease, and chronic lung disease. Internists are specially trained to treat patients with chronic illnesses and those with more than one medical condition.

In pursuit of his medical career, Dr. Collier obtained his Bachelor of Science degree from Oakwood University in 2003. He earned his Medical Degree from the State University of New York (SUNY) Downstate College of Medicine in Brooklyn, NY, graduating with honors in 2009. While completing his internal medicine residency, he rotated through several hospitals, including SUNY Downstate Medical Center, University Hospital of Brooklyn, Kings County Hospital Medical Center, Brooklyn Veterans Affairs Medical Center, and Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center.

Dr. Collier is board-certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

To remain informed of the current developments in his field, he holds active membership with the American Medical Association.

Outside of work, Dr. Collier enjoys traveling, snowboarding, weight lifting, basketball, astrophysics, and spending time with his family. He wishes to dedicate this honor to the loving memory of his beloved grandmother, Cheryl Vernon.

