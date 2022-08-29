Iconic Hong Kong Peak Tram Ascends the Peak Again after Makeover

The Peak Tram, Asia's oldest funicular railway and a must-visit attraction in Hong Kong, takes visitors on a spell-binding ride to the Peak again with a redesigned tramcar, terminus ushers and upgraded facilities as of August 27, 2022. The new Peak Tram will reward passengers with a mesmerizing panorama of Victoria Harbour and a fresh, enhanced experience, making it one of the latest developments in the many exciting tourist attractions and experiences in Hong Kong.

The new Peak Tram dons the classic "Peak Tram Green," in a nod to its heritage and earlier generations of tramcars in the 20th century. It provides a 75% increase in capacity, carrying 210 passengers, and its larger windows offer an unobstructed, panoramic vista of the world-famous skyline of Hong Kong.

In addition to the modern design of the tramcar, the tram terminals have been refurbished, offering an entertaining experience to passengers with five engagement zones. As they enter the Central Terminus, visitors are welcomed by the Eye of Infinity, a 10-metre-tall sculpture featuring a constantly evolving light display that embodies Hong Kong's spirit of ascension, while Go Wild At The Peak showcases the diverse wildlife found at the Peak with a wrap-around, full-immersion video experience. The centennial history of the Peak Tram, operating since 1888, comes alive in dynamic experiences at The Beating Heart, An Icon is Born, and Once Upon a Tram.

