INOVUES to Present Latest GHG-Reducing Commercial Building Technology at Upcoming Net Zero Conference

Glass Facade Retrofit Solution by the Climate-Tech Innovator and USGBC-LA Net Zero Accelerator Winner Will Be on Display in Los Angeles on Sept. 14-15

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INOVUES, a winner of the 2022 US Green Building Council Los Angeles (USGBC-LA) Net Zero accelerator program, will be presenting the latest generation of its non-invasive glass facade and window retrofit technology at the 9th annual Net Zero Conference, taking place September 14-15 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

“If only 1% of the most inefficient commercial glazing in the US deployed INOVUES’ affordable and non-disruptive technology, we would save over 800,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions per year – equivalent to the carbon sequestered by a million acres of forest,” said Anas Al Kassas, INOVUES CEO/CTO. “The smallest actions by the building industry can have a tremendous impact on the environment. So I would like to thank USGBC-LA for awarding us a spot in their Net Zero Accelerator cohort and for this opportunity to showcase our technology.”

According to 2021 data from The National Fenestration Rating Council's Commercial Building Fenestration Market Study by Guidehouse, there are currently over 4 billion square feet of old, energy-inefficient glazing that could be prime candidates for INOVUES’ retrofit technology. The challenge, according to the company, is educating building owners on the availability of its solution and overcoming preconceptions that facade interventions are prohibitively costly and disruptive.

INOVUES’ patented technology reuses the existing glass facade, upgrading it in-place into high-performance, hermetically-sealed, double or triple insulated glass. It is affordable, with short payback periods, and qualifies for a range of energy improvement rebates and incentives. It also eliminates the need for wasteful and disruptive removal and replacement of old windows, preserving both embodied and operational carbon.

INOVUES will be presenting its facade improvement solutions alongside fellow net-zero building innovators at Booth #60 in the Concourse Expo Hall.

For more information on INOVUES’ technology, how it works, and pilot projects, please visit inovues.com. For more information on the Net Zero Conference, please visit netzeroconference.com.

INOVUES - Revitalizing Windows for Better Buildings

