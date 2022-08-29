Submit Release
Jeffry Larson named chief judge in 5th Judicial District

TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court has appointed District Judge Jeffry Larson to serve as chief judge of the 5th Judicial District from September 4, 2022, through December 31, 2023.  
 
The 5th Judicial District is composed of Chase and Lyon counties.  
 
“We appreciate that Judge Larson is willing to take on the additional responsibilities of chief judge and provide continuity in capable leadership in the 5th Judicial District,” said Marla Luckert, chief justice of the Supreme Court. “We look forward to working with him in this new capacity.”  
 
Larson has been a judge in the 5th Judicial District since 2007.  
 
“It is an honor to be trusted with oversight of the courts in the 5th Judicial District,” said Larson. “We have benefited from 25 years of great leadership provided by Judge Wheeler, and we are fortunate to have quality people working within our court system. I look forward to working with them in this new role.” 

Larson graduated from Emporia State University and Washburn University School of Law. He was in private practice in Emporia for 20 years before being appointed to the bench. He currently serves as chairman of the Supreme Court Task Force on Permanency Planning.  
 
Each of Kansas’ 31 judicial districts has a chief judge who, in addition to their judicial responsibilities, has general control over case assignments within the district, as well as general supervisory authority over the administrative and clerical functions of the court.

