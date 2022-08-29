Saskatoon Meewasin By-Election Called for September 26

CANADA, August 29 - Released on August 29, 2022

Premier Scott Moe has set Monday, September 26, as the date for the Saskatoon Meewasin by-election.

"It's important that Meewasin residents are represented in the Assembly in the new fall session of the Legislature that starts in October," Moe said. "Our government will be running on our record of a strong economy, key investments in Saskatoon and our recent announcement of balancing the budget, paying down debt and providing affordability relief for everyone in Saskatchewan."

“That’s growth that works for everyone.”

The seat has been vacant since the end of June when the former opposition MLA resigned.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Julie Leggott

Executive Council and Office of the Premier

Phone: 306-787-9619

Email: julie.leggott@gov.sk.ca