New mobile app will improve access to health records

CANADA, August 29 - People in B.C. now have an easier way to access their health records with the launch of the Health Gateway mobile app.

“More than 1.2 million people in B.C. use the Health Gateway website, and now we are making it easier and more convenient for people to securely access their health records by launching the mobile app,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “Through the app, people can quickly view information about their health at any time, helping them stay on top of their health and wellness needs.”

Health Gateway is a new, secure app version of the Health Gateway website that anyone can download from the Apple App Store or Google Play for Android mobile devices for free. Users will need to use their BC Services Card app to register and log in.

People can use the Health Gateway app to easily access and view:

prescription medications;

lab results, including blood tests and COVID-19 test results;

health visits, including the date of the visit and the provider’s name; and

immunization records, including COVID-19 proofs of vaccination, such as the BC Vaccine Card and Federal Vaccine Proof.

Over time, the app will also provide people with easy, secure access to diagnostic imaging reports, clinical documents and details on hospital visits, alongside other features.

Government remains focused on making access to health records and health digital systems easier for all people in the province. The Health Gateway website continues to be available for people to access their health information.

Learn More:

To learn more about the Health Gateway app, visit: https://gov.bc.ca/healthgateway

To share feedback or get help with the app, email: HealthGateway@gov.bc.ca

To learn more about the BC Services Card app, visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/government-id/bcservicescardapp/setup/download-app