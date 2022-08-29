Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,467 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,701 in the last 365 days.

Travel Advisory Update: RIDOT Starts I-95 Mile-Marker Numbering Program

RHODE ISLAND, August 29 - I-95 is the last highway segment to be changed

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) last night started its highway renumbering project, changing exit numbers on I-95 from the Massachusetts border in Pawtucket to the Connecticut border in Hopkinton. The new exit numbers are part of a multi-year federal program to update highway numbering for Interstates and other limited-access highways. I-95 is the last highway for RIDOT to renumber.

Last night RIDOT renumbered three exits on I-95 South in Pawtucket. Exits 30, 29 and 27 are now Exits 43, 42, and 41, respectively. Work will continue for about one month on Sunday-Thursday nights, with no work on weekends or holidays. RIDOT will change approximately three exits at a time, taking two nights for each set of three exits before moving on to another set.

The new exit numbers are keyed to mile markers – a system used throughout the country for many years. Rhode Island and some neighboring New England states are among the last to change to this method which is required by the Federal Highway Administration's Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices for Streets and Highways. The highway exit numbers traditionally were assigned sequentially.

A mile-marker exit number system lets drivers know how far they need to travel to reach their desired off-ramp. It also allows for easier expansion for future interchanges since the entire highway would not have to be renumbered to accommodate a new exit number. RIDOT will install temporary signs indicating the old exit number and will leave them up for an extended period of time.

For more information on the renumbering project, including a list of new and old exit numbers, visit www.ridot.net/ExitNumbers.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

You just read:

Travel Advisory Update: RIDOT Starts I-95 Mile-Marker Numbering Program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.