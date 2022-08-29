Governor Newsom Deploys Firefighting Resources to Rum Creek Fire in Oregon

SACRAMENTO – As hot, dry conditions and strong winds continue to fuel dangerous wildfire conditions across the West, Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the deployment of firefighting resources to Oregon to help combat the Rum Creek Fire.

At the request of Oregon Governor Kate Brown, Governor Newsom directed the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) to immediately deploy four, five-engine strike teams and support personnel.

“Climate change and wildfires don’t stop at state boundaries. California is proud to stand with our neighbors to the north to help protect communities and vulnerable Oregonians,” said Governor Newsom.

The strike teams being sent to Oregon will be deployed on Cal OES engines and include staff from the following local fire agencies: San Mateo, Alameda, Cosumnes, Sacramento Metro, West Sacramento, Amador FDP, South County, San Francisco, Placer Hills, Foresthill, Mosquito FPD, Nevada County Consolidated and Grass Valley City. The teams deployed can be called back to California if wildfire conditions warrant.



Strike teams deployed to the Rum Creek Fire include the San Francisco Fire Department.

To date, the Rum Creek Fire has burned more than 10,709 acres.

This deployment builds on California’s far-reaching efforts to aid other states during times of need. Already this year California sent firefighters and disaster recovery experts to New Mexico and also sent firefighters and a public information specialist to Montana. In 2021, California sent fire engines to Oregon to suppress the Bootleg Fire and Specialized Urban Search and Rescue Resources teams to Florida to assist in the Surfside tower collapse.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Newsom provided ventilators to Michigan, New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Maryland, Nevada and Delaware and also sent millions of items of PPE to neighboring states along the West Coast.