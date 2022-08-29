CricketTogether Named Supporting Champion of National Partnership for Student Success (NPSS)

CricketTogether logo

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cricket Media announced that its eMentoring program, CricketTogether, was named a Supporting Champion for the recently launched National Partnership for Student Success (NPSS).



With a strong endorsement from President Biden, the NPSS supports a nationwide three-year effort that brings together experienced organizations to recruit, screen, train, support, and engage an additional 250,000 caring adults in roles serving as tutors, mentors, student success coaches, wraparound service coordinators, and post-secondary transition coaches. On the heels of widespread learning loss and youth mental health crises caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the NPSS aims to help evidence-based support programs that help students make up for lost learning time and succeed in school and life.



CricketTogether will work to support the mission of the NPSS by recruiting 350 new virtual mentors for the 2022-2023 academic year and are currently over halfway to that goal. CricketTogether’s program matches adult eMentors 1:1 with 3rd through 8th grade students in Title I classrooms, helping students build confidence while increasing literacy skills by corresponding over a safe and secure virtual platform.



“We believe education and mentoring offer long-term benefits that can improve the lives of young people, their communities, and society at large,” says Laura Woodside, Senior VP Education Products for Cricket Media. “Our team is honored to play a role in the NPSS's efforts to provide supports that will increase education equity and help all students thrive.”

Lead by AmeriCorps, the Department of Education, and the John Hopkins Everyone Graduates Center, the NPSS is a diverse coalition of leading national education, service, and youth development organizations dedicated to guiding American youth to success.

About CricketTogether

CricketTogether provides a convenient, rewarding, and impactful approach to eMentoring: connecting mentors and students virtually across the U.S. in order to overcome geographic and socio-economic barriers. Matched pairs engage within a safe, structured and rich curriculum-based correspondence model that provides Grade 3-8 students in underserved communities with one-to-one ongoing academic and social-emotional support, giving each child the benefit of their own personal champion to help each child to discover and achieve their full potential. Interested teachers and volunteers can learn more at http://crickettogether.com/.



About Cricket Media

Cricket Media, Inc. is a global education company providing award-winning content and safe and secure collaborative learning networks. Cricket Media serves millions of teachers, students and parents in over 200 countries and territories to fulfill its mission to engage, enlighten and educate children everywhere. Learn more at CricketMedia.com