InventHelp Inventors Develop Single Use Hand Sanitizer (BRK-4141)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be a more convenient packaging method for single use hand sanitizer," said one of two inventors, from Madison, Ala., "so we invented the SANI POUCH. Our design would be easily transported in a pocket or purse so it is ready to use if needed."

The patent-pending invention ensures that a single use of hand sanitizer is readily available if needed. In doing so, it offers an alternative to transporting a traditional bottle of sanitizer or wipes. As a result, it increases convenience, sanitation and protection and it provides added peace of mind for users. The invention features a practical and portable design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BRK-4141, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

