Fillogic Expands Delivery Options, Reduces Shipping Time by Partnering with SmartKargo

NEW YORK (PRWEB) August 29, 2022

Fillogic, the leading platform for localized logistics, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with SmartKargo, a comprehensive end-to-end e-commerce and small package shipping solution. By working together, Fillogic and SmartKargo are transforming the middle and final mile to get ecommerce packages to customers quickly and affordably.

Fillogic operates decentralized, tech-enabled micro distribution hubs located in shopping centers or malls that ensure products are always closer to the end consumer. Through its Fillogic Hub Network and Delivery Marketplace, its proprietary multi-carrier network and sort/seg solution, Fillogic helps retailers forward-deploy inventory closer to customers, provide fast and efficient store-based fulfillment, last-mile delivery, returns/reverse logistics, and more.

"Partnering with SmartKargo strengthens our Delivery Marketplace and our ability to deliver e-commerce packages quickly and affordably through the use of their airline partners' cargo space on passenger jets," said Bill Thayer, CEO of Fillogic. "As a result, our retail customers can meet consumers' two-day delivery expectations without breaking their last-mile shipping budget."

SmartKargo is an integrated small package and cargo management solution that seamlessly integrates with Fillogic's platform and enables SmartKargo systems to provide efficient air delivery of consumer packages for the middle mile, increasing margins and meeting consumer expectations of two-day delivery times. The cloud-based SmartKargo system supports all essential small package functions from customer management, pricing, operations, and warehouse management, making it a complete solution from the dock-to-door.

"At SmartKargo, we are always looking for ways to innovate and transform middle and last-mile delivery, and partnering with Fillogic allows us to do that," said Chris Grey, VP of Business Development at SmartKargo. "We can help their customers achieve two-day delivery nationwide at alternative rates. At the same time, Fillogic helps us expand our network and fill our airline partners' jets, increasing their cargo revenue exponentially year over year. This partnership is the perfect example of a win-win!"

Fillogic and SmartKargo are innovating delivery of goods through this partnership and their cutting-edge, proprietary software that complements each other's mission. Additionally, the partnership helps retailers increase the sustainability of their supply chains by leveraging existing stores or retail space and cargo space on passenger flights.

