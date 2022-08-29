Submit Release
United Bankshares Declares Third Quarter Dividend

United Bankshares, Inc. ("United")UBSI, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a third quarter dividend of $0.36 per share for shareholders of record as of September 9, 2022.

The dividend payout of approximately $48.5 million on 134.6 million shares is payable October 3, 2022. The year of 2021 represented the 48th consecutive year of dividend increases for United shareholders. Only one other major banking company in the USA has achieved such a dividend record.

As of June 30, 2022, United had consolidated assets of approximately $28.8 billion. United is the parent company of United Bank which comprises nearly 250 offices in Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. United's stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the quotation symbol "UBSI".

