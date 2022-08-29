Submit Release
Azure Power Shareholder News: Johnson Fistel Encourages AZRE Shareholders with Losses to Contact the Firm Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP (www.JohnsonFistel.com) is investigating whether Azure Power Global Limited ("Azure Power" or "the Company") AZRE, any of its executive officers, or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focusses on investors' losses and whether they may be recovered under the federal securities laws.

What if I purchased Azure Power common stock? If you purchased Azure Power common stock and suffered significant losses on your investment, join our investigation now:

  • Click or paste the following web address into your browser to submit your losses:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/azure-power-global-azre-whistleblower-ceo

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471

There is no cost or obligation to you.

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On August 29, 2022, the company disclosed that it had received a whistleblower complaint in May alleging potential procedural irregularities and misconduct by some employees at a plant belonging to one of its subsidiaries. The audit committee also told the company that it had identified evidence of manipulation of project data and information by certain employees. Along with this CEO Harsh Shah has resigned after just two months on the job.

What if I have relevant nonpublic information? Individuals with nonpublic information regarding the company should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, contact Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or jimb@johnsonfistel.com.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, Lead Securities Analyst
Telephone: (619) 814-4471
Email: jimb@johnsonfistel.com


