Chase the Bears Explores the Upside of Taking Educated Risks to Turn Dreams Into Reality

Chase the Bears aims to inspire readers to trust their instincts, use their gifts and never stop pursuing their dreams. Former Congressman Ric Keller is an attorney, writer, humorist, motivational speaker and television commentator.

Former Congressman Ric Keller shares practical, actionable secrets of success — tinged with his trademark humor.

Chase the Bears is about becoming the best version of yourself by using your gifts and taking chances that are aligned with your purpose.” — Ric Keller

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former Congressman Ric Keller admits that chasing after the family of bears that scampered across his front lawn wasn’t the brightest decision. He had taken an educated risk to prolong his view of something breathtaking, and after the experience, it occurred to him that, metaphorically, “chasing the bears” is exactly what more people needed to do.

“Most people are content to stay inside, play it safe and look out their windows as life passes them by,” Keller said. “Eventually, the clock runs out. On the other hand, a few people take a risk and chase their dreams. They ‘chase the bears.’”

In his new book, Chase the Bears: Little Things to Achieve Big Dreams, Keller shares tips and techniques to help readers turn their aspirations and thoughts into reality — no matter where they start in life.

“Chase the Bears is about becoming the best version of yourself by using your gifts and taking chances that are aligned with your purpose,” Keller added.

The book is divided into two sections: Connecting Your Gifts to Your Goals and Connecting with People. In Part One, Keller starts with the importance of discovering your gifts, trusting your intuition and setting specific goals that are aligned with your purpose. Readers learn how to take actions to move toward their dreams by taking educated risks and making persistent efforts to achieve each baby-step goal.

Part Two of the book is focused on connecting with people and cultivating authentic long-term relationships. Keller shows readers how to network the right way. He also explains why leading with boldness, civility, humility and a little humor will make them leaders worth following.

Woven with fascinating anecdotes about others who have made their dreams come true, Chase the Bears aims to inspire readers to trust their instincts, use their gifts and never stop pursuing their dreams.

About the Author

Former Congressman Ric Keller served eight years in the U.S. House of Representatives. He chaired the House Higher Education subcommittee and served on the Judiciary and Education committees. Today, he is an attorney, writer, humorist, motivational speaker and television commentator. His TEDx Talk, “The Power of Self-Deprecating Humor,” was the sixth most-watched TEDx Talk in the world in May 2022.

Keller received his bachelor’s degree from East Tennessee State University, where he graduated first in his class, and his law degree from Vanderbilt Law School. He lives in Winter Park, Florida, with his wife, Lori, and their blended family.

Visit his website at www.rickeller.net.

Chase the Bears: Little Things to Achieve Big Dreams

Publisher: HCI Books

Release Date: September 27, 2022

ISBN-10: 0757324487

ISBN-13: 9780757324482

Trade Paperback, 256 pages

Available for pre-order

Ric’s recent TEDx Talk, “The Power of Self-Deprecating Humor”