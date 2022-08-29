Building a Collaborative Milwaukee

Que El-Amin, Principal at Scott Crawford, Inc., “we turn properties that were once blighted liabilities into vibrant residential and commercial developments.”

Que El-Amin, Principal at Scott Crawford, Inc. & Co-Founder of Young Enterprising Society

Urban segregation has long been an issue in the United States. However, segregation does not necessarily imply a lack of diversity. Rather than framing it as a problem, cities should celebrate their spectrum of defined ethnic neighborhoods. Creating opportunities for education breaks down the walls of separation and builds collaboration from all sides of a city.

Between my two business ventures, Young Enterprising Society (YES) and Scott Crawford, Inc., I am working to combat this stigma by providing Milwaukeeans with education, business resources and strategically located affordable housing.

At YES, it is our mission to be an international epicenter for financially, politically and socially progressive individuals – focused in Milwaukee. We offer science, technology, engineering, art and math programming for those looking to work in these fields. Additionally, the YES Blueprint is a boot camp and seed accelerator that helps early-stage companies in technology, e-commerce and manufacturing by providing seed capital. Our platform mobilizes people, information, resources and capital for the greater good of its members and society at large.

Education is only part of the solution. To create a citywide synergy, people need to live in a place that caters to their collaborative ambitions. At Scott Crawford, Inc., we turn properties that were once blighted liabilities into vibrant residential and commercial developments. And when we develop “affordable” housing, it means that you should be able to afford to live there – no matter if you have a low or high-paying job.

Giving the opportunities and space to collaborate fosters an environment that people from all backgrounds want to be a part of. If Milwaukeeans take pride in their city, they are more inclined to build, thrive, and stay here. Milwaukee is a place with people from so many unique backgrounds, pocketed throughout. When people from every area come together, great things happen.