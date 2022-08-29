Detroit Equities partners with NXT GEN Brand Marketing for All Star Kid™ Animation & Original Hot Dog Factory™
EINPresswire.com/ -- Detroit Equities, owned by a private equity investor and entrepreneur, Dennis McKinley, has partnered with NXT GEN Brand Marketing in a branding and licensing deal for both All Star Kid and the Original Hot Dog Factory.
All Star Kid features a lineup of six core characters, each with a distinct name, personality, and “superpower” that helps them grow and flourish. The music and adventures are educational, children learn important basics and more. Parents leave inspired and motivated with an opportunity to teach and play with their children as they watch together.
The toe-tapping, sing on-long nursery rhyme songs are powered by original music and lyrics to childhood music favorites that new-borns to preschoolers and their parents are sure to enjoy all over the world.
Licensing veteran and CEO of NXT GEN Brand Marketing, Debi Rosenfeld, will work with the brands on securing an animation partner to expand the current YouTube shorts by creating and distributing new content for streaming that will support the brand for licensing and merchandising launches in the consumer products market.
“With the All Star Kid™ brand, we’ve strived to create characters that are adorable, diverse, and universally relatable,” says McKinley. “Our content is fresher and more engaging, by introducing a new & exciting collection for young children.”
NXT GEN will also represent The Original Hot Dog Factory, which debuted in 2010 and was rebranded and relaunched in 2015. The restaurant and its brand name have become a household name nationally as they have expanded throughout the United States. Plans are to license the Original Hot Dog Factory brand for food products, apparel, housewares, décor, cookbooks and more.
To further grow McKinley’s Original Hot Dog Factory brand, NXT GEN envisions new categories & various food products from licensees, that are featured at retail and in grocery outlets.
The Original Hot Dog Factory has received national exposure as it has been featured on BRAVO's "Real Housewives of Atlanta" numerous times and has received numerous industry & local awards living up to its moniker "America's Best Hot Dog.”
“I am thrilled to be working with Dennis McKinley and his team to partner on these amazing and fun brands “All Star Kid™ and The Original Hot Dog Factory®,” says Nxt Gen CEO Debi Rosenfeld “We will be supporting the consumer products program by building and launching a robust merchandising & licensing portfolio with key manufacturers and promotional partners.”
Detroit Equities: Detroit Equities, LLC. is an Atlanta-based branding company, which runs the Atlanta-based businesses Cru Hookah Lounge and the Original Hot Dog Factory. Currently, they help entrepreneurs and small businesses build their brands through "strategic investments," and some of his previous background experience also includes real estate, e-commerce, and product development. http://detroitequities.com
About Nxt Gen Brand Marketing: NXT GEN Brand Marketing, LLC. is a global consumer products agency, headquartered in Henderson, Nevada representing innovative, proprietary, and licensed brands including entertainment, media, interactive, corporate, art and lifestyle properties. We help leading brands, manufacturers and retailers creatively find ways to strengthen their relationship with the consumer and to help clients unlock the full potential of their brands to extend the value while generating substantial revenue. www.nxtgenbrand.com
Media Contact:
Detroit Equities: Dennis McKinley, sales@allstarkid.com
Nxt Gen: Debi Rosenfeld, debi@nxtgenbrand.com
Debi Rosenfeld
Nxt Gen Brand Marketing
+1 702-239-2026
email us here