Traditional Wound Management Market: Case Study And Latest Industry Insights As Per Analysis By 2028

Global traditional wound management market was valued at $5,247.9 million in 2020 & is projected to reach $7,635.0 million by 2028 registering a CAGR of 4.70%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Traditional Wound Management Market by Product, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028," the global traditional wound management market was valued at $5,247.9 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $7,635.0 million by 2028 registering a CAGR of 4.70% from 2021 to 2028.

Download Free Sample Report:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11683

Traditional wound management contributes to the healing process by protecting the wound fluids, preventing/managing infection, controlling mechanical influences, and influencing the collagen maturation process. It is particularly useful in the treatment of burns, trauma, and surgical wounds. Furthermore, it is also useful in treating chronic wounds such as pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and arterial ulcers. These products are generally used to absorb exudate, seize bleeding, close the open trauma & surgical wounds, and dry the wound to help it heal faster.

The key market players profiled in the report include:

B. Braun Melsungen AG,

BSN Medical,

Cardinal Health,

Derma Sciences Inc.,

Johnson & Johnson Pvt. Ltd.,

Medtronic PLC,

Medline Industries, Inc.,

Mölnlycke Health Care AB,

PAUL HARTMANN AG,

Smith & Nephew.

Covid-19 Scenario:

• The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

• The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

• However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

Speak With Analyst In A Single Click:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/11683

COVID-19 is a large family of viruses that causes illness ranging from common cold to more severe respiratory diseases. The COVID-19 pandemic has negative effect on traditional wound products. The ability to practice wound healing under normal conditions is restricted during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an article published in the US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health. Moreover, according to an article published in Wound Research, several hospitals have closed their wound centers as they misclassified the facility as non-essential or because they have restricted visitors and outpatients from accessing the hospital premises.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into acute wound and chronic wounds. The acute wound segment includes burn care, trauma care, and surgical wounds. Chronic wound includes pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and arterial ulcers. The acute wound segment is expected to account for the largest revenue during forecast period, owing to rise in cases of trauma across the globe. The burns segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in cases of burn injuries.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global traditional wound management market in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in sports injuries, road accidents, and increase in prevalence of chronic wound in the region and thus growing demand for traditional wound products for road accidents & sports injuries. In addition, improvement in healthcare infrastructure is also anticipated to boost the traditional wound management market during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific traditional wound management market is expected to register significant growth rate during the forecast period, owing to number of factors, including increase in cases of burns, trauma, as well as constantly expanding healthcare infrastructure, the presence of untapped resources, economic development, and increase in number of cases of chronic diseases, especially diabetes, are projected to drive the growth of the traditional wound management market in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific.

Inquire before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11683

Key Findings Of The Study

Based on product, the gauze segment held the largest share in the global market in 2020.

On the basis of application, the acute wound segment held the largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the hospital segment held the largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, North America is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of xx % during the forecast period.

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.