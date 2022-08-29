Metal Packaging Market Research Report 2022-2027: Industry Top Companies Share, Size, Growth Rate, Outlook and Forecast

Global Metal Packaging Market Propelled by the Increasing Need for Packing Different Food Products.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Metal Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” finds that the global metal packaging market size reached US$ 154.0 Billion in 2021. Metal packaging is manufactured using steel and aluminum sheets that provide high barrier properties. It can be shaped by modern production methods and cutting-edge machinery to develop easy-to-open lids, various surface designs, and high solidity and tightness. It is also used in the packaging of paint and chemical materials to form a barrier that is resistant to air, light, and water. In addition, it is resistant to insects and rodents and can be heated and cooled for sterilization. Metal packaging offers several benefits, such as compactness, toughness, high density, malleability, and thermal conductivity. As a result, it finds extensive applications in the packaging of food, beverages, and industrial, personal care and pharmaceutical products. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 184.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.94% during the forecast period (2022-2027).

Global Metal Packaging Market Trends:

At present, there is a rise in the demand for canned food across the globe as it is a rich source of vitamins, protein, fiber, and minerals, which are essential for a healthy diet. This, along with the expanding food and beverage (F&B) industry, represents one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, there is an increase in the utilization of metal packaging in the fragrance sector due to its capacity to handle high pressure and durability. This, coupled with the rising traction of luxury products, such as cookies, coffee, tea, and other items, is propelling the growth of the market. In addition, several benefits offered by metal packaging, such as impact resistance, ability to endure extreme temperatures, and convenience for long-distance shipment, are positively influencing the market. Besides this, key market players are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce metal cans with increased functional and storage qualities.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined, with some of the key players being Alcoa Corporation, Amcor Plc, Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, Inc., Silgan Holdings Incorporated, Greif Incorporated, Ardagh Group S.A., Can-Pack S.A., Tubex Holding GmbH, BWAY Corporation, CPMC Holdings Limited, Rexam Plc and Ton YI Industrial Corporation.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Cans

• Drums

• Metal Caps and Closures

• Bulk Containers

• Others

Breakup by Material:

• Steel

• Aluminum

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Beverage Packaging

• Food Packaging

• Healthcare and Personal Care Products Packaging

• Cosmetic Packaging

• Industrial Packaging

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

