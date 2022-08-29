Submit Release
Wyoming Opens RFP For BEAD Program Administration

Cheyenne, Wyo – The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) announced Monday, August 29, that the State of Wyoming has opened a Request for Proposals (RFP) soliciting competitive proposals from proposers who can offer comprehensive management of the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program in order to meet U.S. Treasury/NTIA requirements and deadlines to ensure the State of Wyoming and its sub-recipients are eligible for broadband infrastructure funds.

The successful proposer will be required to provide a high level of quality services which are normally associated with the handling of a state government account of this scope and size.

 

 

Proposals are due no later than 2 p.m. (MT) on Monday, September 19, 2022.

 

