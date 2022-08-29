SCADA Market Research Report 2022-2027: Industry Trends, Outlook, Growth, Top Leaders Share, Size and Forecast

The global SCADA market is the increasing demand for efficient automated industrial mobility solutions to effectively manage various industrial operations.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "SCADA Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the global SCADA market reached a value of US$ 19 Billion in 2021. Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) is a system of software and hardware elements, including personal controllers (PCs) and networks, that enables organizations to monitor and manage industrial operations from local or isolated areas. It also allows users to interact with sensors, valves, pumps, and motors through the human-machine interface (HMI) to record several commercial events. Apart from this, SCADA aids in processing data for making smart business-related decisions, notifying system issues to mitigate downtime, and storing an excessive amount of information. This, in turn, aids in ensuring worker safety, limiting transmission losses, providing greater customer satisfaction, and enhancing overall productivity and workflow. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 25.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8 % during 2022-2027.

Global SCADA Market Trends:

One of the main factors driving the global SCADA market is the increasing demand for efficient automated industrial mobility solutions to effectively manage various industrial operations. In line with this, the increasing adoption of digital technologies, such as the industrial internet of things (IIoT) and cloud platforms, to control machines, acquire real-time updated information regarding operations, and generate historical data to predict futuristic events and provide valuable insights are supporting the market growth. Additionally, the large-scale integration of wireless sensor networks to enhance the overall efficiency and productivity of manufacturing facilities is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the escalating uptake of SCADA in water management plants to monitor and collect precise records regarding the levels of specific chemicals and toxins present in the water is propelling market growth. Other factors, including ongoing research and development (R&D), increasing government focus on the development of smart cities, the widespread adoption of work from home (WFH) and bring your own device (BYOD) model due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, and strategic collaborations amongst key players to enhance product performance, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:

• Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

• Remote Terminal Units (RTU)

• Human Machine Interface (HMI)

• Communication Systems

• Others

Breakup by Architecture:

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Breakup by End-User:

• Oil and Gas

• Power

• Water and Wastewater

• Manufacturing

• Chemicals and Petrochemicals

• Pharmaceutical

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

