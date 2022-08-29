Submit Release
Air Permitting Training Session Scheduled for Sept. 20


Application Process and Inspections to be Covered

Business owners, consultants and others interested in learning about Delaware’s air quality permitting application process are invited to a virtual training session from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Sept. 20 hosted by the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control. Certificates for professional development hours can be earned by participants.

The virtual session, presented by the DNREC Division of Air Quality, will focus on the permitting process, from pre-application meetings to permit issuance, and facility/site inspections. The workshop is free, but pre-registration is required by DNREC close of business (4:30 p.m. EDT) Friday, Sept. 16. Registration and DNREC contact information can be found at de.gov/aqtraining.

About DNREC
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Air Quality monitors and regulates all emissions to the air. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov, Joanna Wilson, Joanna.wilson@delaware.gov.

###


