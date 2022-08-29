The Knowledge Hub for Spatial & Unstructured Data Launches on ProductHunt

~ On August 21, Unstruk’s flagship product, the Unstruk Data Portal, launched on ProductHunt. Unstruk is the first data portal designed as a knowledge hub for geo-enabled businesses.





~ As part of the ProductHunt launch, Unstruk is offering a 14-day free trial for new customers to explore and use the Portal.





~ New users can upload up to 100GB of spatial and unstructured data during the free trial.





Seattle, WA - August 29, 2022 - Unstruk Data, the first data portal designed specifically for geo-enabled businesses, has announced its commercial product launch on ProductHunt. Now, it’s easier than ever for new customers to manage, analyze and visualize their spatial and unstructured data.





Geo-enabled businesses depend on unique observations of people, places and assets that are stored in video, audio, 3D point clouds, orthographic images, PDF documents (and more). Even though teams rely on access to this data, it’s often siloed, unorganized and difficult to search.





Unstruk is proud to offer a better way. The Unstruk Data Portal is the first knowledge hub designed to transform unstructured data into structured data, so that organizations can save time hunting for information and can easily surface hidden insights.





“We are thrilled to be launched on ProductHunt. With a few clicks, new Unstruk users can test drive our portal and get value right away.” Kirk Marple, Founder, CEO.





As a cloud native platform, Unstruk is cost effective, turnkey to deploy, and integrates with existing spatial data platforms. The Unstruk knowledge graph can be used to correlate work orders and inspection reports to drone footage and other historical data. Users can search and visualize the graph based on tags, location and time to improve time-to-insight, identify issues quickly, and decrease resolution times.

To learn more, visit ProductHunt: https://www.producthunt.com/posts/unstruk-data-portal

















About Us: Unstruk Data offers an API-driven solution to simplify the process of transforming unstructured data files into actionable intelligence about real-world assets without writing a line of code - putting insights generated from this data at enterprise teams’ fingertips. The company was founded in 2021 by Kirk Marple after his tenure as CTO of Kespry. Kirk possesses extensive industry knowledge including over 25 years of experience building and architecting scalable SaaS platforms and applications, prior successful startup exits, and deep unstructured and perception data experience. Unstruk investors include 8VC, Preface Ventures, Valia Ventures, Shell Ventures and Stage Venture Partners.





Email: hello@unstruk.com

Twitter: @unstruk

Website: https://www.unstruk.com





HQ Address: Unstruk Data Inc.

1700 WESTLAKE AVE N STE 200

SEATTLE, WA 98109