Prominent Litigators Join Whiteford in Pittsburgh

Whiteford, Taylor & Preston has announced that a trio of leading commercial litigators – Ray F. Middleman, Amy J. Roy and Shane D. Valenzi – have joined the firm in Pittsburgh.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005596/en/

"We are extremely pleased to welcome this impressive group in Pittsburgh," said Managing Partner Martin Fletcher. "They are a formidable addition to our already deep litigation bench in the city."

Mr. Middleman is a veteran trial lawyer, experienced in a broad range of complex commercial litigation. He has tried over 50 jury trials to verdict and upwards of 75 non-jury and administrative cases. In addition to his trial work, he has deep experience advising on acquisitions, corporate contracts, regulation, compliance, employment and other matters in a wide range of industry sectors, including transportation, public utilities and oil and gas.

Ms. Roy is a commercial litigator with a vast amount of experience representing public and private corporations, partnerships and individuals on a broad range of matters. In addition to having an extensive background dealing with an array of complex litigation situations, contract and employment disputes, regulatory compliance matters and mass torts, she has particular expertise in the consumer products space and energy industry.

Mr. Valenzi, a former judicial clerk for the Hon. C. Lynwood Smith of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama, is a seasoned commercial litigator in the state and federal courts of Pennsylvania and Illinois. He has a wide range of experience in commercial matters, oil and gas litigation, and intellectual property litigation. He is a frequent author and lecturer on copyright law, and serves as Chair of the Allegheny County Bar Association Committee on Arts and the Law.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ray, Amy and Shane to the firm," said Mike Roeschenthaler, Managing Partner of the Pittsburgh office. "Each is a highly regarded practitioner in his or her own right. Together, they deepen our capabilities across practice areas and industries that are vital to the continued economic growth of this region. We are delighted to continue to attract lawyers of this caliber, who share our commitment to delivering value to our clients through cost-effective, business-like legal counsel."

About Whiteford, Taylor & Preston LLP: With over 180 attorneys, Whiteford, Taylor & Preston provides a comprehensive range of sophisticated, cost-effective business law and litigation services to clients ranging from innovative start-ups to middle market companies to global enterprises. Our growing Mid-Atlantic footprint includes seventeen offices in Delaware, D.C., Kentucky, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005596/en/