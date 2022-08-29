GRM Information Management Launches New Website That Reflects Enhanced Digital Solutions

GRM Information Management, a leader in enterprise content management, is launching its new website today. The content of the new site reflects GRM's growing capabilities and focus on the delivery of custom applications built upon its flexible, cloud content platform.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GRM Information Management, a leader in enterprise content management, is launching its new website today. The content of the new site reflects GRM's growing capabilities and focus on the delivery of custom applications built upon its flexible, cloud content platform.

A large portion of the site is dedicated to detailing the capabilities and solutions GRM offers to a number of Vertical markets in which they have amassed substantial expertise over the years. Healthcare, Public Sector, Entertainment and Higher Education are among the Verticals where GRM delivers a combination of cutting-edge digital solutions as well as physical records management services (document storage, scanning, destruction) to a broad swath of industry-leading organizations.

Across these vertical markets, client organizations are relying increasingly on the highly-configurable nature of GRM's cloud platform; using the platform to build custom applications that solve a range of process and data management challenges. Low code / no code form builders, workflow automation builders and other capabilities are central to these solutions.

"This new site showcases and explains the breadth of our services and our approach to partnering with clients to create powerful and unique business process automation, case management, licensing and document management solutions", says Avner Schneur, President and CEO of GRM Information Management. Schneur adds, "The dynamic and lively presentation of the company is indicative of the flexibility of the platform and our growing focus on modern, low code / no code applications."

***

About GRM

GRM Information Management is a leading provider of document storage services and information management systems. GRM's robust, cloud-based enterprise content management platform serves as the centerpiece of the digital solutions that GRM provides its clients. Serving a diverse base of industries such as healthcare, government, legal, finance and human resources, GRM delivers its clients services such as digital conversion, advanced data capture solutions, document management systems, workflow automation, legacy data archiving, compliance and governance, business process management and advanced analytics capabilities, as well as a full suite of document storage, scanning and physical records management services.

GRM maintains offices in 14 major metros across the U.S., including Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Miami, New Jersey/New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. GRM also has facilities in Lima, Peru; Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Brazil; and Bogota, Medellin and Cali, Colombia. For more information, visit GRM Information Management.

Media Contact

Mike Aaron, GRM Information Management, 201.798.7100 x637, maaron@grmdocument.com

SOURCE GRM Information Management