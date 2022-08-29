Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance Releases Glossary to Improve Adoption of More Accessible Research Approaches

Global Cross-Industry Collaboration Releases First Deliverable from Portfolio of Initiatives



SAN DIEGO, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance (DTRA) today has announced the release of the DTRA Glossary, a result of cross-industry collaboration meant to improve the global adoption of decentralized research.

The DTRA Glossary is now accessible to the global research community and all relevant stakeholders at www.dtra.org .

This Glossary solves two major challenges: a lack of consistent terminology for use within and between organizations, and a lack of a lexicon to describe different archetypes of decentralized research. The glossary includes an interactive feedback collection tool to receive updates on existing terms while also identifying potential new terms.

The DTRA Glossary is the first output from DTRA's 12 initiatives spanning four priorities as developed by the DTRA Leadership Council. The Glossary Team was co-led by Jared Klingeisen and Alison Poole with program management by Alexa Christensen. Information on the other initiatives can be found at www.dtra.org .

Dr. Amir Kalali, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of DTRA said, "The release of the DTRA Glossary marks an important milestone in enabling understanding and uptake of methodologies that will improve access to research for patients. It is a testament of the collaboration of member organizations, and will be where the whole community will look to for consistent terminology."

Craig Lipset, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of DTRA said, "It is impossible to make progress when there is a Tower of Babel and we are not able to understand one another. This work builds up from the work of other important collaborations and projects, as referenced within the Glossary. This is just the first of a portfolio of new solutions coming forward from the DTRA initiative teams."

ABOUT DTRA:

The Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance (DTRA ) , a non-profit organization, was convened to enable collaboration of stakeholders to accelerate the adoption of patient-focused, decentralized clinical trials and research within life sciences and healthcare through education and research. It works to make research participation accessible to everyone, enabled by the consistent, widespread adoption of appropriate decentralized research methods. Follow DTRA on Twitter and LinkedIn for more information.

