Interactive Patient Care (IPC) & Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Markets, 2027 - Emerging Countries Offer High-Growth Potential and Opportunities
DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Interactive Patient Care (IPC) & Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Market 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global interactive patient engagement solutions market is projected to reach USD 300 million by 2027 from USD 146 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 15.5%
The growth of this market is driven by the increasing government initiatives, fast adoption of technologically advanced products, and increasing awareness about digital healthcare solutions.
However, large investment requirements for healthcare infrastructure are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.
Hardware segment is estimated to grow at the highest rate over the the forecast period
The hardware segment accounted for the largest share of the interactive patient engagement solutions market in 2021 and expected to grow fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Rising development of TV-based solutions and the increased adoption of in-room televisions by hospitals are the key factors for the growth of this segment.
The inpatient solutions segment accounted for the largest share of the Interactive patient engagement solutions market in 2021
The inpatient solutions segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2021. The need for improved patient care and favorable government initiatives for the adoption of these solutions are some of the factors supporting the market growth of this segment.
Hospitals segment in the end-users is expected expected to hold the largest share of the global Interactive patient engagement solutions market in 2022
The hospitals segment accounted for the largest market share of the interactive patient engagement solutions market in 2021. Rising demand for IT tools to tackle the demand of hospital staff and the increasing demand for effective communication tools are the key growth factor of this segment.
North America to dominate the Interactive patient engagement solutions market in 2021
North America accounted for the largest and the fastest-growing regional market share of the interactive patient engagement solutions market in 2021 and expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. Favorable government initiatives, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and rising awareness about digital healthcare products are the key factors supporting the market growth of this segment.
Competitive Insights
Prominent players are increasingly focusing on product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and partnerships to expand their product offerings in the interactive patient engagement solutions market.
Some of the key players in this market are GetWellNetwork (US), SONIFI Health (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), and Sentrics (US).
Premium Insights
- Favorable Government Initiatives to Drive Market
- Inpatient Solutions Segment Accounted for Largest Share of North American Market in 2021
- Inpatient Solutions Segment Will Continue to Dominate Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Market in 2027
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Need for Improved Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions
- Growing Number of Collaborations and Partnerships Between Stakeholders
- Favorable Government Regulations and Initiatives to Promote Adoption of HCIT Solutions
Restraints
- High Infrastructural Requirement and Implementation Costs
- Data Security Concerns
Opportunities
- Emerging Countries Offer High-Growth Potential
- Technological Advancements
Challenges
- Dearth of Skilled Professionals
Case Studies
- Focus on Reducing Readmission Rates and Improving Care
- Use Case 1: to Reduce Patient Stay: Improve Outpatient Communication
- Use Case 2: to Curb Communication Issues with Discharged Patients: Interactive Platforms Improve Hospital Outcomes
- Use Case 3: to Improve Patient Education Completion Rates Via In-Room Televisions
Technology Analysis
Regulations
- Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA)
- Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act of 2009 (HITECH)
- Consumer Privacy Protection Act of 2017
- National Cybersecurity Protection Advancement Act of 2015
- Cybersecurity Law of the People's Republic of China
- Affordable Care Act, 2010
- General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)
- California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA)
Industry Trends
- Rising Need for Interoperability and Integration of HCIT Solutions
- Growing Demand for Value-based Healthcare
Company Profiles
Key Players
- GetWellNetwork, Inc.
- Epic Systems Corporation
- Sonifi Health
- Advantech Co. Ltd.
- Barco
- Sentrics
- Hospedia Limited
- eVideon
- Aceso Interactive Inc.
- PDI Communication Systems, Inc.
- Lincor, Inc.
- ClinicAll
- Hopitel Inc.
- i3solutions Inc.
- HealthHub Patient Engagement Solutions
- Arbor Technology Corp.
- Healthcare Information, LLC
- BEWATEC ConnectedCare GmbH
- Onyx Healthcare Inc.
- Remedi Complete Medical Solutions
Other Key Players
- Oneview Healthcare
- Siemens
- Vecoton
- pCare
- Medix-Care GmbH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8vncip
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpgView original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/interactive-patient-care-ipc--interactive-patient-engagement-solutions-markets-2027---emerging-countries-offer-high-growth-potential-and-opportunities-301613763.html
SOURCE Research and Markets