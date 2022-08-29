PAX Technology, Inc. Wins RSPA's Vendor Award of Excellence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PAX Technology, Inc., a leading global payment solution provider, has been awarded RSPA's 2022 Vendor Award of Excellence for Hardware.

PAX has been recognized by the RSPA reseller community for their outstanding products and support. An RSPA Vendor Award of Excellence (VAE) is highly coveted as it is an honor given to a vendor by their resellers. They are the only awards in the retail technology industry where resellers vote for their favorite vendors in six categories: Electronic Payments/Financing, Technology Distributor, Software, Software & Hardware, Hardware Manufacturer and Reseller Support Services.

"We thank the RSPA for this award and all who voted for PAX," said Andy Chau, PAX Technology Inc. President and CEO. "We are truly honored to be recognized by our peers. Congratulations to all the nominees and winners."

With over 50 hardware manufacturers nominated, PAX Technology, Inc. was presented with the bronze award and was the only payment terminal manufacturer to be recognized with the award.

About PAX Technology, Inc.

PAX Technology, Inc. is one of the largest electronic payment solution providers in the world, with 60 million terminals located in over 120 countries. As a leading global manufacturer of payment solutions, we are committed to delivering innovative, high-quality, and secure payment solutions to businesses, large and small, worldwide. To learn more visit http://www.pax.us.

About RSPA (Retail Solutions Providers Association)

The RSPA is North America's largest community of VARs, software developers, vendors, and distributors in the retail, restaurant, grocery, and cannabis verticals. The mission of the RSPA is to accelerate the success of its members in the point-of-sale ecosystem by providing knowledge and connections. The organization offers education, certification, hotlines for legal, security, sales, and business advice, industry advocacy, and discounts on other services to assist members with becoming and remaining successful. RSPA is most well-known for its signature events, RetailNOW® and Inspire® which provide face-to-face learning and networking opportunities. Learn more by visiting http://www.GoRSPA.org.

