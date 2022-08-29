Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Custom Face Mask Kit (CHK-227)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and simple kit for children or adults to decorate their own face mask," said an inventor, from Lincolnwood, Ill., "so I invented the JUJUBEE COLORING MASK. My design offers a non-sewing way to customize your mask and get a personalized look during the COVID-19 pandemic."

The invention provides a simple and easy way to customize your own protective face mask. In doing so, it offers an alternative to wearing traditional face mask options. As a result, it could enhance personal style and comfort and it provides protection and peace of mind during the current pandemic. The invention features a decorative design that is easy to use and wear so it is ideal for children and adults, especially artists and craft enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CHK-227, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

